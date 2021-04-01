The certification of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, QMS for Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department is intended to comply with World Meteorological Organization standards and Annex 3 of the International Civil Aviation Organization: Meteorological Services for International Air Navigation.

The certificate presentation in conjunction with the World Meteorological Day was handed over by Awang Mohd Rizan bin Dr. Haji Abdul Latif, representing Bureau Veritas Brunei to Awang Muhamad Husaini bin Aji, the Director of Meteorology. Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The function took place at Dewan Amar Pahlawan, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.

Source: Radio Television Brunei