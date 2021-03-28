​49 participants of the Talaqqi Kitab Turath programme received their certificate yesterday afternoon after completing the programme organised by the Jawi and Kitab Turath Research and Study Centre, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB. The certificate presentation was held at KUPU SB.

The certificates were presented by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Ra’es of KUPU SB. Throughout the programme, the participants gained various skills related to the programme such as reading, writing and teaching the Thurath book.

In the jawi signature competition, Dayangku Nursyamimi binti Pengiran Norhasman won the Category A for KUPU SB students, while Category B for academic staff went to Pengiran Nurul Majeedah binti Pengiran Haji Hamdan, and Abdul Hakim bin Doctor Haji Roslan placed first in Category C for KUPU SB staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei