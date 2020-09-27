​The two-day Sign Language Workshop conducted by the Youth Outreach Team concluded yesterday afternoon with certificates presentation ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Berakas.

The certificates were presented to the 49 participants by Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, member of the Legislative Council. The workshop, which was jointly organised with the National Hearing Impaired Association, was held in conjunction with Deaf Awareness Week and Day of Sign Languages.

Source: Radio Television Brunei