​The Talaqqi Kitab Turath Programme for the public, organised by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, provides opportunity to the public to learn and deepen jawi calligraphy and turath books via face to face. The programme which was conducted for 12 weeks starting the 10th of October until 30th of December 2020 through the Jawi Studies and Kitab Turath Research Centre, KUPU SB, ended with a Certificate Presentation Ceremony which took place yesterday afternoon at the Ta’lim Hall of KUPU SB.

Dr. Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB in his speech urged the programme participants and community in the country to deepen the knowledge and aspects of Turath including spiritual, manners, culture and technology as well as Islamic Medicine specifically the medical approach by Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

32 participants received their respective certificates. The programme also aimed to enhance the quality and knowledge of participants in searching for various types of calligraphy writing and turath book as the heritage of Islamic knowledge.

Source: Radio Television Brunei