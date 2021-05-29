To provide knowledge and awareness to relevant stakeholders on public toilet hygiene and effective toilet cleaning procedures using bets practices were among the aims of the “Role of Clean and Hygienic Public Toilets in the Tourism Industry of Brunei Darussalam” training held recently. Organised by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through the Tourism Development Department, in collaboration with the SEAMEO VOCTECH Regional Centre, the training teaches the participants to reduce threats and maintain a more hygienic and safe public toilet environment for use by tourists and the general public, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday afternoon, a certificate presentation for the training was held at the Ministry of Primary resources and Tourism. Certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. Over 60 people comprising owners, managers, supervisors of restaurants, shopping centres, and markets as well as control posts and government staff took part in the training which was divided into 4 sessions. The training aimed to further enhance the standards of tourism facilities and prioritise cleanliness, comfort and safety of tourists.

Source: Radio Television Brunei