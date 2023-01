The Kampung Senukoh Consultative Council Committee yesterday morning held the “Ceria Kampung Ku” Family Day. The event was held at Orang Kaya Sura Haji Tuba bin Taliff Community Hall in Temburong District.

Among lined-up at the event were aerobic session, walkathon and sports events. The family day aimed to create joy among the village residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei