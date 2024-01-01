Central Visayas Achieves 78% Compliance in Public Utility Vehicle Consolidation

Cebu City, Central Visayas - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas has announced a significant milestone in public utility vehicle (PUV) consolidation, reporting a 78 percent consolidation rate as of the government-imposed deadline of December 31, 2023.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the regional director of LTFRB-7, a total of 8,580 units of public utility vehicles, including public utility jeepneys (PUJ) and Utility Vehicle (UV) Express, have applied for consolidation into cooperatives or corporations since 2018. This announcement was made during an interview with the Philippine News Agency. Montealto extended his appreciation to the operators and their representatives for adhering to the consolidation process and commended the dedicated efforts of the LTFRB-Central Visayas field office staff, who worked tirelessly, including weekends and holidays, to ensure that applications were processed before the deadline.

The consolidation initiative requires PUV owners or operators wanting to form a transport cooperative to register with the Cooperative Development Authority and seek accreditation with the Office of the Transport Cooperative of the Department of Transportation. Alternatively, operators choosing not to join a cooperative have the option to form a corporation, which must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Montealto highlighted that as of October 2023, only 59.6 percent of franchise holders had applied for consolidation. However, there was a significant increase in applications as the deadline approached. He emphasized the importance of this deadline, stating that those who failed to meet the consolidation requirement would lose their franchise and the privilege to operate their routes, as no further extensions would be granted.

This move towards consolidation is part of a broader effort to regulate and modernize the public transportation system in Central Visayas, aiming to provide more efficient and organized services to the commuting public.