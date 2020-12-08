The Royal Brunei Catering Sendirian Berhad launched ‘Central Kitchen’ which is expected to be the new brand identity and logo to the ‘Royal Brunei Culinary’, RBC. The launching of Central Kitchen will assist RBC in its efforts to provide high quality culinary and food services that truly highlight the Taste of Modern Brunei. The launching ceremony was held at West Industrial Park, Jalan Utama Berakas.

The launching was jointly officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. Also present, Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, as Chairman of RBC; and Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon, Member of the Legislative Council. With its launching, the Central Kitchen will play an important role in upholding RBC’s vision.

Source: Radio Television Brunei