In conjunction with the upcoming Ramadhan, the Mosque Affairs Department through the Youth Unit, Imarah Division in collaboration with the District Mosque Affairs Office and mosque’s male and female youth groups nationwide held cleaning campaigns at Muslim Cemeteries for Mosque’s Male and Female Youths.

The Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Youth Group held the campaign at the Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Muslim Cemetery area, Kampung Kiarong. Participating in the campaign was Awang Haji Haris bin Haji Suboh, Senior Religious Officer of Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah.

In Temburong District, the campaign was held by Kampung Labu Estate Mosque’s Youth Group, at Raja Cemetery, Kampung Piasau-Piasau, Mukim Labu. Joining in the campaign was Awang Elde bin Haji Suhaili, Temburong District Mosque Affairs Officer. The campaign aimed at educating the youths about cleanliness, remembering death and exposing them to their responsibilities as Muslims.

Source: Radio Television Brunei