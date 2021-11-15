The Belait Arabic School with the business ideation of ‘Donut Be Sad’ emerged champion of the 3rd Celik-Biz Competition, while Group 2 of Mahad Islam Brunei with the business ideation of ‘QUIZKU’ won the 8th BigStart Competition. The virtual convention of the competitions were held online.

It was organised by the Ministry of Education through Entrepreneurship Innovation Centre, EIC, in collaboration with Department of Co-Curricular Education. The competitions were witnessed by Awang Aliuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Core Education at the Ministry of Education. The competitions among others aimed to expose students to entrepreneurship and innovation in a realistic and practical way.

Source: Radio Television Brunei