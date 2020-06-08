​Brunei Darussalam is blessed with abundance of intact natural habitats allowing various wildlife to thrive and evolve both on land and in the aquatic environments. The country and Borneo Island also have numerous species that are endemic which have contributed to new species discoveries novel to Science. Towards the country’s sustainable development, we need to have a stable healthy biosphere that support healthy human society to drive economic progress. The matter was among the messages contained in the message of Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi Bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development, to commemorate the celebration of World Environment Day 2020.

However, the Minister of Development said various challenges have to be faced in efforts to protect and manage biodiversity at the national, regional and international levels. Yang Berhormat added, unsustainable development, illegal trafficking and poaching, unsustainable deforestation, uncontrolled fishing or overfishing, habitat loss, pollution and climate change are among the contributing factors to the biodiversity extinction and threat. These issues, according to the Minister of Development need to be solved holistically and require the cooperation of many parties through the Whole of Nation approach.

Among the efforts of the Ministry of Development in its pursuit to realize Vision 2035 in biodiversity protection and preservation is to regulate development through the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirement for projects that are identified to have an impact on the environment, listed as Prescribed Activities. The requirement has already been enforced under the Environmental Protection and Management Order 2016. The Ministry of Development will introduce a ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ (CSR) initiative to raise awareness for developers and the public where they are encouraged to plant 1 to 4 trees per tree for all development activities. The replanting of these trees will ensure that carbon sequestration is maintained while still allowing for sustainable development.

This year’s celebration of World Environment Day themed ‘TIME FOR NATURE’. To commemorate the celebration, the Ministry of Development through the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation will continue its ‘Take Your Action, Make A Difference’ campaign which began in April. As the country is still under the threat of COVID-19 outbreak, several activities have been organised using the online platform, as well as a ‘virtual run’, which can be participated privately and in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei