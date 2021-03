The reading of Surah Yaasin and Tahlil in conjunction with the World Meteorological Day 2021 was held by the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department late yesterday afternoon.

The event was held at the Surau of the Brunei International Airport. It was attended by Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. It began with the reading of Surah Yaasin, Tahlil and Doa Selamat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei