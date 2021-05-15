In the excitement of celebrating Hari Raya, the guidelines outlined by the syara’ should not be set aside. It is reminded that this celebration should not be mixed with things that are forbidden or prohibited.

It is customary in Brunei Darussalam to enliven the atmosphere of Hari Raya to perform the practice of visiting with the aim of strengthening relations. However, several matters should be emphasized, including the appropriate time to visit. Awang Haji Abd Rajid Bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Religion at the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that we should practise the manners in celebrating Hari raya taught in Islam such as greeting salam and seek for permission prior to enter the house visited, knock on the door or ring the bell and others. While the manners that are contrary to Islamic law are shaking hands with non-mahrams, wearing clothes that reveal the aurat, excessive in having fun and shopping. What vital of this celebration is increasing faith and piety to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei