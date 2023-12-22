Cebu Eyes Direct Flights from Guangdong to Enhance Economic Ties with China

CEBU - The Cebu provincial government is actively seeking to establish direct flights between Guangdong Province in China and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to strengthen economic cooperation. Vice Governor Hilario Davide III has proposed the initiative to Chinese officials, aiming to facilitate easier mobility and deepen bilateral exchanges.

According to Philippines News Agency, he discussed the proposal for direct flights with Li Xin, Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference's (CPPCC) Guangdong Provincial Committee. Davide emphasized that direct flights would significantly improve ease and speed of travel between the two provinces, fostering cooperation in various sectors such as economy, trade, tourism, humanities, and communication.

Li Xin, leading a delegation of Chinese representatives, visited Cebu and was welcomed by the Vice Governor. The proposal is particularly significant considering Guangdong's status as one of China's economic powerhouses and its potential to deepen connections with Cebu, a central economic hub in the Philippines.

The Vice Governor mentioned that the proposal received a positive response from Li, who recognized it as an excellent opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two provinces. This relationship dates back to October 23, 2009, when then Guangdong Governor Huang Huahua signed a formal friendship agreement with Cebu under Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

During their visit to the provincial capitol, Li and her delegation were received by Board Members Stanley Caminero and Raymond Calderon. This initiative marks a significant step in fostering closer economic relations between Cebu and Guangdong, potentially benefiting both regions.