Cebu Concludes Fiesta Señor 2024 with Traditional ‘Hubo’ Ritual

CEBU CITY — The Fiesta Señor 2024 festivities in Cebu came to a reverent conclusion on Friday with the traditional 'Hubo' ritual, as performed by the Augustinian friars at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. This solemn ceremony involves the undressing of the Holy Child's image, symbolizing its return to simplicity before being placed back on the house altar, where it remains until the next year's celebrations.

According to Philippines News Agency, who presided over the Hubo Mass, the ritual takes place every Friday following the celebration of the Sto. Niño fiesta on the last Sunday. During his homily, Fr. Parmisado emphasized the significance of the event as a moment to renew commitments to the Christian journey, urging the faithful to embody humility, forgiveness, and reconciliation in their lives.

The Basilica's clergy also noted that participating in the Hubo ritual allows the faithful to gain a plenary indulgence, a grace reaffirmed by a 1932 decree from Cebu Bishop Gabriel Reyes. To receive this indulgence, devotees must attend confession and receive Holy Communion on the Friday following the Fiesta Señor.

The Hubo ritual, deeply rooted in the history of the Santo Niño's veneration in Cebu, traces back to the image's acquisition by Queen Humamay, or Juana, wife of Rajah Humabon, from the Spaniards. This tradition, initially conducted in private by the Augustinian priests, was opened to the public in the 1990s, allowing a wider participation in the intimate act of bathing, undressing, and redressing the sacred image.

Following the completion of the Hubo ritual, the Sto. Niño image is carefully placed back into its glass encasement within a chapel, where devotees can continue to visit, kiss, and venerate it, maintaining a spiritual connection with the Holy Child until the festivities recommence the following year.