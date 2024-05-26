Cebu City Seeks Investors for Creative District Development

Cebu City—The local government here is seeking investors to develop the Cebu City Creative District, a 150-hectare project within the North Reclamation. Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the acting city mayor, pitched the project to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual last week, aiming to attract foreign and local partners to construct the new business district.

According to Philippines News Agency, "Most of it is owned by the city government, but of course, the surrounding area is privately owned. If they want to join, they can do so, as long as they follow our guidelines for the area." He added that financial resources for the project are not yet available, and the city is planning to invite investors through public-private partnerships or other schemes to sustain their investments by developing infrastructure in the Creative District.

Ann Marie Cuizon, Assistant Department Head at the Cebu City Planning and Development Office, stated that the Creative District would need roughly PHP10 billion for basic infrastructure, excluding investments from potential locators. Creative industries, which include activities such as arts, cultural, culinary, design and architecture, fashion, music and performing arts, film production, publishing, advertising, and digital arts, will be the focus of the district.

Cuizon emphasized the need for a mechanism to address skills gaps in the creative industries and highlighted plans for cooperation deals with industry-related associations, the development of a competitive incentives package, the creation of a venture capital fund, and the establishment of a Cebu Creative Entertainment Council. The city government aims to roll out the development in the Creative District over the next 10 years.

The plan is a collaboration between the Cebu City LGU and the University of San Carlos - School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design. In 2019, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Cebu City as a "Creative City of Design" along with 65 others from around the world.