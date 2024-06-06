Cebu City Posts ‘Alarming’ Rabies Cases

CEBU CITY: The city government recorded an 'alarming' number of rabies cases in 2023, a city veterinarian reported on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, head of the City Veterinary Office (CVO), there were 17 rabies cases in 2023, with 14 cases already recorded as of June 5, 2024. Utlang urged pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats to help manage the increase in cases. "I would say it's alarming. That's why we are really asking dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated. They should contact their barangay because each barangay has a trained vaccinator," Utlang said.

Utlang identified 11 barangays in Cebu City with reported cases. Barangay Lagun recorded four cases, while the villages of Mabolo, Basak San Nicolas, Tisa, Cogon Pardo, Bulacao, Carreta, Tinago, Barrio Luz, Ermita, and Zapatera each recorded one case. Vaccinated dogs are considered the 'first line of defense.'