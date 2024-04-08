Cebu City Modifies School Hours to Cope with Soaring Heat Index

Cebu City, Philippines - In a decisive move to safeguard students and educators from the harsh impacts of escalating temperatures, Mayor Michael Rama has mandated a modification of class hours for public educational institutions in Cebu City.

According to Philippines News Agency, this adjustment is a direct response to the rising heat index, necessitating a schedule that avoids the hottest parts of the day.

The new schedule dictates that all morning classes will now run from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, while classes scheduled for later in the day are to commence at 4 p.m. and conclude by 9 p.m. The order explicitly prohibits any physical or face-to-face classes between 12 noon and 4 p.m., a period typically marked by peak temperatures.

Mayor Rama's directive applies to public elementary and high schools, as well as colleges, universities, and graduate schools, urging them to "adopt and strictly implement modified school hours." Additionally, the executive order emphasizes the importance of maintaining well-lit, well-ventilated, and sanitary facilities, alongside the establishment of accessible water stations for all learners. Schools are also instructed to monitor the temperature continuously.

While public schools are required to follow these modified hours, private institutions have been given the discretion to decide whether they will implement similar changes. The mayor indicated that the special schedule will remain in effect only until the heat index and temperature levels return to normal ranges.

In a related development, the provincial government has announced the suspension of in-person classes in public schools "until further notice," underscoring the seriousness of the current environmental conditions and the prioritization of community health and safety in the face of extreme weather.