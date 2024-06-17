Cebu City Bolsters Disaster Response as La Niña Threat Intensifies



CEBU CITY — In anticipation of the La Niña weather phenomenon and the associated increase in rainfall, Cebu City has reactivated its network of disaster risk responders across 80 villages to mitigate potential flooding risks, particularly in low-lying areas.





According to Philippines News Agency, overseer of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the city is ramping up preparations following model forecasts indicating a high likelihood of La Niña affecting the region from June to August 2024. The reactivated teams in the barangays are tasked with monitoring vulnerable areas, readying them to execute evacuations if necessary. “If heavy rain comes, we will evacuate them (residents), especially those in the flood-prone areas,” Garganera emphasized during a briefing.





Acting Mayor Alvin Garcia has directed the Task Force Gubat sa Baha (War on Floods) to fast-track all preventative measures to minimize disruption during the rainy season. Among the immediate steps is the acquisition of declogging machines, which are crucial for maintaining clear drainage in areas prone to flooding. Garcia also highlighted the critical need for coordinated efforts among the city’s disaster management office, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), and other relevant city offices to effectively manage and reduce the impacts of flooding.





The task force is also considering the rental of additional declogging machines should there be delays in procurement to ensure readiness as the season progresses.

