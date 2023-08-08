CBCP: Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome gets new vice-rector

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has appointed a vice-rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF) in Rome, Italy. Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston, PCF rector, said Tuesday that Fr. Marvin Tabion from the Archdiocese of Jaro was appointed to the post. He will also be the oeconomus or finance officer of the so-called 'Home in Rome' of diocesan priests studying in Italy. "Fr. Marvin will assist the rector and take charge of the Collegio's material, personnel and financial concerns," he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas. The appointment letter was signed by CBCP president Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David based on the recommendation of Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the CBCP - Episcopal Commission on Pontificio Collegio Filippino. The 45-year-old priest who has served the church for 15 years completed his Licentiate in Leadership and Management at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. Aside from Gaston, PCF Spiritual Director Fr. Andrew Recepcion of the Archdiocese of Caceres, priests, nuns and lay people living in the PCF have welcomed Tabion. The PCF was established by blessed St. John XXIII in 1961. It is a place of formation for greater growth of wisdom that will contribute to the pastoral mission of the church in the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency