Even though, the COVID-19 infection is well under control, it does not mean the country is free from the threat of the disease. The community should continue to obey all the issued regulations and directives including carrying out social responsibilities. The Ministry of Health has often reminded that it would not hesitate to enforce social distancing again if the situation became worrying.

Lately, social distancing seems to be neglected and many people seem to forget their social responsibility. This is especially so after the phased relaxation of social distancing measures. The public should be aware that all government regulations and directives are meant to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens and residents.

The new normal we have been practising during the outbreak should be continued, especially social distancing, the use of BruHealth and giving priority to hygiene or cleanliness. Apart from that, society must also obey guidelines on mass gatherings such as those given by the Ministry of Health.

Besides doa and zikir, strong cooperation and support from the country’s citizens and residents will definitely help in the effort to totally curb the COVID-19 infection. Hence, as a member of the community, everyone should play the role towards ensuring COVID-19 will be totally eliminated in Brunei Darussalam by obeying all regulations and directives, including social distancing.

