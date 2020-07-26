​The welfare and well-being of the country’s citizens and residents are continuously under care and attention as a result of the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam which is wise, far-thinking and full of integrity.

Brunei Darussalam’s citizens and residents are grateful for the blessings enjoyed throughout His Majesty’s reign, among them from the aspect of education which is provided for free. The provision of quality teachers also gives an impact and clear achievements in education, simultaneously raising the country’s name on par with other countries worldwide. With this, students are also happy with the facilities provided by the government in efforts to develop the country.

The National Welfare System, SKN is one of the new systems jointly established by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance and Economy with the cooperation of the Ministry of Education; Brunei Islamic religious Council; Ministry of Religious Affairs and Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to ensure that the aid is given to qualified recipients in a systematic manner.

The care and attention given to the well-being of the citizens and residents are always proven with voluntary activities diligently carried out by various parties and frequently involves youths. Such an initiative is a reflection of the monarch’s care and attention who wishes to see his subjects working together in unity in providing aid to those qualified to receive it.

Source: Radio Television Brunei