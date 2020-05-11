A car was destroyed in a fire in Jalan Kupang, Tutong District yesterday. The Fire and Rescue Department ‘E’ Operation Branch received an emergency call on the fire at 12:38 in the afternoon.

Upon arriving at the scene, a huge fire had engulfed the car. However, the fire was under control in 2 minutes and the driver did not sustain any injury. The cause of the fire and the estimated loss in still under investigation. The Fire and Rescue Department advises the public to ensure that the vehicle used is always in good and safe condition, and any modifications or upgrading of electrical system, engine or wiring must be done according to the stipulated standard by a certified mechanic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei