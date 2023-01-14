A vehicle fire occurred yesterday afternoon at kilometre 73 of the Muara-Tutong Highway. The saloon type vehicle was found completely burnt.

Personnel from Tutong Fire Station successfully extinguished the fire. No injuries and casualty was reported and the cause of fire as well as estimated loss are still under investigation. In this regard, the Fire and Rescue Department advises road users to always ensure that their vehicle is in good condition and road worthy before use, ensuring that there are no leaks and pumps that can cause the flow of flammable liquids on a hot block engine or electrical system. If any emergencies occur, contact emergency hotline 995 and provide accurate information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei