Capable Of Electricity Demands

The country’s transition to Electric Vehicle, EV is a wise decision in reducing pollution. But to what extent is the country’s preparedness in terms of infrastructure to accommodate the increase of electricity consumption due to EV charging? Let’s follow the second episode of the use of EV in the country.

Towards supporting the use of EV in the country, the country’s current electricity grid system is capable of meeting electricity demands including for charging. Although there will be an increase in the demand, the Electric Vehicle Joint Task Force, EVJTF in collaboration with stakeholders will also make assessment for upgrade.

In support of the Brunei Darussalam National Climate Change Policy, BNCCP on EV, Berakas Power Company Sendirian Berhad, BPC is considering to launch the use of EV for the company in the future. Based on evaluations, the use of EV has many advantages.

All parties must play their respective role in supporting the transition towards the use of EV. Not only that EV has many benefits, it can also control the effects of climate change.

Source: Radio Television Brunei