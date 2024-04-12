Canossa Academy-Lipa Secures Victory in PNVF U18 Boys’ Volleyball Championship

MANILA- Canossa Academy-Lipa secured a decisive victory against Golden Whiskers Club with scores of 25-10 and 25-18 in the boys' division of the 2024 Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship. The match took place at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Friday. This win brought Canossa's record to 2-2 in Pool A, while Golden Whiskers Club has yet to secure a win after three matches.

According to Philippines News Agency, the competition also saw significant activity in the girls' division, where National University maintained its undefeated streak by defeating San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas with scores of 25-10 and 25-12. This victory marks their fourth consecutive win, leading Pool B. National University's prior victories include matches against Colegio de Los Baños, Parañaque City, and De La Salle-Lipa with impressive set scores.

In other matches, Gracel Christian College claimed a win against Maryhill College-Lucena with scores of 25-19 and 25-20 in Pool A. This victory marked their second win, balancing their record at two wins and two losses. Additionally, the upcoming matches on Saturday feature the University of Santo Tomas aiming for a sweep in the girls' division against Maryhill College Lucena and Kings Montessori School facing De La Salle-Zobel in the boys' division.

The day will also witness other crucial matches including Canossa Academy battling Batangas Christian School, and Hermosa Bataan taking on Aguaveia Volleyball Club. The continued competition promises more exciting volleyball action as teams vie for dominance in their respective pools.