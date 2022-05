It has become a tradition in Brunei Darussalam that the First of Syawal is welcomed with 12 shots of the cannon.

The shots of the cannon resounded yesterday early evening at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in the capital by personnel of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Military Police. The Sunat Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayer will be held on the 2nd of May at all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide starting at 7.30 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei