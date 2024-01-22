Canlaon City Triumphs at Sinulog de Cebu Festival with Multiple Awards

DUMAGUETE: Canlaon City, from Negros Oriental, emerged as a significant winner at the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, securing top awards in various categories on Sunday. The city's notable achievement in one of the Philippines' most prestigious festivals was a moment of pride and celebration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the success at the Sinulog Festival, renowned internationally, was particularly significant for Canlaon City, the smallest city in Negros Oriental. Mayor Cardenas expressed satisfaction with the city's performance, emphasizing their commitment to representing Negros Oriental without fail or embarrassment.

This recognition at the Sinulog Festival is seen as a strategic boost for local tourism. The provincial government is actively promoting tourism, and Canlaon City's success is expected to attract more visitors. The city's Pasayaw Festival won the championship award in the Ritual Showdown-Free Interpretation Category and secured second place in Street Dancing (both Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation). Additionally, it won Best in Costume and Best in Musicality in the Free Interpretation category. Further elevating Canlaon City's accolades, Mariel Bogert of Tribu Kang-laon was crowned the Sinulog 2024 Festival Queen.

Mayor Cardenas explained that the Pasayaw Festival, also known as Pasalamat Pinaagi sa Sayaw (Thanksgiving Through Dance), honors St. Joseph, the Farmer, Canlaon City's patron saint, and celebrates the city's bountiful harvests. Canlaon City, known as the 'food basket' of Negros Oriental, is a major producer of fresh vegetables and rice.

In addition to the Sinulog Festival achievements, the Pasayaw Festival/Tribu Kang-Laon also won at the Negros Oriental 2023 Buglasan Festival of Festivals Showdown and Street-dancing Champion. As part of the northern Negros Oriental tourism circuit, Canlaon City plays a crucial role in attracting tourists to new destinations within the province.

Woodrow Maquiling Jr., Executive Director of the Provincial Tourism Board and chair of the Provincial Tourism Council, had previously announced the province's commitment to innovative programs aimed at increasing tourist visits.