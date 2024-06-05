Canlaon City Residents Warned of Erosion Hazards Post-Mt. Kanlaon Eruption

CANLAON CITY — Following the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, which triggered mudflows, authorities in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, are cautioning residents about potential erosion hazards in the area.

According to Philippines News Agency, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Chief Adrian Sedillo. expressed concerns about lahar and mudflows expected in the aftermath of the eruption. Sedillo described these flows as dangerous, carrying volcanic materials such as water, mud, and rocks, which pose significant risks. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a muddy sheetwash in Barangay Biak-na-Bato in La Castellana around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is a sign of water eroding sediments on land. Research assistant Ptolemy Mañego from Phivolcs La Carlota station explained that this phenomenon can be triggered by rainfall and other water bodies. Despite the ongoing risks, no evacuation orders have been issued yet by the local government, although they continue to monitor the volcano's activity closely. The majority of villagers remain in their homes and farms, with only a few opting for evacuation centers. No injuries have been reported from the muddy sheetwash, though some infrastructure damage occurred. Mt. Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, with potential for further phreatic eruptions.