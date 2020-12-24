The Food Festival with 'Candy Wonderland' concept is being held at the Lobby, Airport Mall. Held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2020, the festival was launched on 22nd December night.

The launching was officiated by Awang Wardi bin Haji Mohammad Ali, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Tourism at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The event ran concurrently with the donations presentation to 14 orphans. The food festival is open to the public until the 3rd of January, 2021 from 10:00 in the morning to 10:00 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei