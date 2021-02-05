It is often said women face trauma and lose motivation once confirmed as suffering life threatening diseases such as cancer. This is incorrect. Instead they are strong and ready to face any possibilities, including seeking treatment quickly once they received expert advice. Hence, emotional and physical management has a vital role in fighting the disease.

Realising the importance of the spirit or desire to continue being healthy and living a normal life, a former cancer patient and mother of a child, Dayang Suryani binti Haji Abu Bakar said as soon as she was confirmed as suffering level two “triple negative breast cancer”, she sought a specialist to obtain the best treatment procedure.

Encouragement from family members also provide strength and positive attitude to 48-year-old Dayang Suraini as she underwent treatment recommended by the specialist. After her experience, she advised others not to be afraid to seek treatment at the hospital when confirmed as having cancer. She stressed that cancer is not the end of one’s life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei