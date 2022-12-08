Camp Closing Ceremony

The “Youth Caliph Camp”, YCC with the theme “Warriors of The Youth” provides early exposure to the youths who wish to recognize their potential and build the foundations of leadership that will be useful in the future. The 4-day camp ended with more than 20 participants received certificates at Islamic Da’wah Centre, yesterday afternoon.

Organised by the ‘Al- Jiilul Faatih’ Youth Group, the participants joined leadership activities as a team that lead to the exposure and approach of the youth to the atmosphere of life outside the comfort zone. Through these activities, the youth were able to express themselves to a more positive.

Certificates were handed over by Awang Haji Ruslan bin Haji Sulaiman, Acting Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. The programme is hoped to encourage youths to be more active with beneficial activities and improve the quality of relationships.

Source: Radio Television Brunei