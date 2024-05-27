Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Launches 12C Methane QG Diamond for Quantum Applications

TEWKSBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) is pleased to announce the release of highly enriched 12C methane with low nitrogen content called 12C Methane QG Diamond for quantum applications in the field of color and nitrogen vacancy CVD diamonds. 12C Methane QG Diamond will be useful for academics focused on quantum research, those developing diamonds with specific color properties or nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers, and producers of industrial diamonds. The process of such applications begins with 12C-enriched methane.

"The creation of NV diamonds necessitates an exceptionally high concentration of 12C; minimal and controlled amounts of nitrogen," explains Joel Louette, who oversees business development for Emerging Markets at CIL. "Our interactions with clients from both academia and industry lead us to understand that the ideal material would possess a 12C enrichment of no less than 99.99% and contain nitrogen at levels below 1 part per million."

For over four decades, CIL has honed its skill in separating 13C isotopes through the process of cryogenic distillation. In doing so, CIL has consistently increased its 13C production capabilities to satisfy growing market needs, thereby reinforcing its position as a leader in this sector. Utilizing this deep-seated knowledge in cryogenic distillation, CIL has successfully developed a new 12C separation system, achieving the transition from design to operation in under three years.

Quantum magnetometers based on NV are revolutionizing inertial navigation, enhancing electric vehicle battery efficiency, healthcare, internet security, and may one day enable brain-to-machine interfaces.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX, located in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

