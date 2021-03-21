The Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Islamic Calligraphy and Arts Studies Centre hopes to empower jawi writing especially Islamic Calligraphy. Towards reaching the centre’s aspiration, various programme and specific activities in the field of calligraphy were held throughout the year and participated by the public including students. A local Islamic calligraphy contest in conjunction with the Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration for 1442 Hijrah was held yesterday afternoon at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Islamic Arts and Calligraphy Studies Centre, Rumah Semaun at Jalan Jerambak.

Prizes were presented by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs as member of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Board of Directors and Chairman of Board of Governance of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Islamic Calligraphy and Arts Studies Centre. Held since the 18th of March with the spontaneous concept, the contest was divided into 3 categories. It aims to highlight local individuals who have talent in calligraphy through competition events at the national, regional and international levels and to produce local Muslim youths who are able to master the knowledge of Islamic art. Also present was Dr. Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Lang Usage and Environment at the Ministry of Development as Acting Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Deputy Chairperson of Board of Governance of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Islamic Calligraphy and Arts Studies Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei