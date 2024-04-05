Cagayan de Oro City to Secure Alternate Water Source Amid Supply Concerns

CAGAYAN DE ORO — City officials in Cagayan de Oro have proactively addressed potential water supply disruptions following a payment dispute between the local water district and its current supplier. The city, determined to ensure uninterrupted water service for its residents, is exploring alternatives ahead of a looming deadline.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city is preparing to engage with a new water supplier if the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI) proceeds with its service cutoff scheduled for April 12. The dispute arises from the Cagayan de Oro Water District's (COWD) outstanding debt to COBI, which amounts to PHP 426 million. The mayor indicated that a special city council session would be convened to pass a resolution allowing direct water procurement from the Rio Verde Water Consortium via COWD, ensuring that citizens would not be affected by the potential cutoff.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, part of the Task Force on Water Supply and Distribution, revealed in a subsequent radio interview that a recommendation had been made to terminate the water supply contract with COBI. This recommendation follows a thorough investigation by the task force's fact-finding committee and is subject to further review by the Commission on Audit and the COWD board.

The situation has prompted a reassessment of the contractual relationship between COWD and COBI, particularly concerning the financial obligations and the agreed incremental water rate increase. The local government's decisive actions aim to safeguard the community's access to water and highlight the administrative commitment to resolving the ongoing issue responsibly.