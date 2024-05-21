CAAP Investigates Cessna 172 Crash in San Fernando, La Union

San Fernando, La Union — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is investigating a training aircraft crash that occurred on Tuesday morning in the waters off Barangay Canaoay, San Fernando City, La Union. The aircraft, a Cessna 172 with registration RP-C6923, was being operated by Leading Edge International Aviation Academy, Inc. when the incident happened during routine touch-and-go exercises at San Fernando Airport.

According to Philippines News Agency, the aircraft declared an emergency at 8:23 AM following its second touch-and-go maneuver at the airport, which was initially conducted at 8:10 AM. The plane eventually ditched approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the threshold of Runway 01, coming to rest near the shoreline of Barangay Canaoay. The report highlighted that the aircraft's engine cowling was found missing.

Onsite crash and fire rescue teams promptly responded to the incident, alongside the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which deployed two 25-meter oil spill booms as a precaution against potential environmental damage. A medical team from the PCG and the local disaster risk reduction and management office provided first aid to the flight instructor and a student pilot who sustained minor injuries before transporting them to Lorma Medical Center for further care. The PCG noted that its La Union station responded to the emergency in under five minutes.