ByteDance Plans Job Cuts in Indonesia Amid Restructuring and Merger

JAKARTA—ByteDance, the Chinese technology company, is considering a reduction of its workforce in Indonesia, with plans to lay off approximately 450 employees following its merger with local e-commerce giant Tokopedia.

According to Philippines News Agency, the layoffs represent about 9 percent of ByteDance's total workforce in Indonesia and are a direct result of the organizational changes stemming from the integration of TikTok Shop with Tokopedia. Nuraini Razak, Tokopedia's Director of Corporate Affairs, confirmed that the restructuring is necessary for the company's continued growth and adaptation in the competitive e-commerce market.

This move comes amid increased scrutiny from Indonesian authorities on social media content, with the nation's Communication and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi recently threatening to shut down the social media platform X if it fails to control the dissemination of questionable content, including pornography.