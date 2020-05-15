Several businesses will resumed operations starting this Saturday. Business owners first need to visit healthinfo.gov.bn/register for application to re-open their business premise. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy during a media conference with the Minister of Health, this afternoon.

At the end of the application, business owner will be given BruHealth QR Code specifically for their business premise. Customers will need to scan the QR Code before entering and leaving the premise. The BruHealth QR Code is the digital identity for business premises that allows them to ensure that the entry of visiting customers who are the apps users are according to the set quota allowed by the Ministry of Health, which is 30 percent of the normal capacity of the business. Meanwhile BruHealth app users are required to scan the business premise QR Code before entering the premise. Users will receive a code through BruHealth before entering the premises. The code will determine whether a person can enter the premises or otherwise. If the code is green or yellow, the person is allowed entry while those with red, blue or purple code are prohibited to enter. It is hoped that the BruHealth apps will play a significant role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei