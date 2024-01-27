Bureau of Immigration Sees Significant Rise in Tourist Visa Extension Revenue in 2023

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported a nearly 24 percent increase in revenue from tourist visa extensions for the year 2023. This rise reflects a resurgence in international travel interest following the pandemic's downturn.

According to Philippines News Agency, the chief of the BI's tourist visa section, the bureau amassed a total revenue of PHP1,426,076,164 last year, a substantial rise from PHP 1,153,748,535.50 the previous year, marking an increase of 23.6 percent. The growth is attributed to the global rebound in travel activity as restrictions ease and confidence returns among international tourists.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco indicated that this financial upturn mirrors the bureau's dedication to streamlining the compliance process for tourists. By inaugurating new offices and launching online services, the BI aims to enhance the convenience of transactions for visitors. Tansingco's comments underscore a collaborative effort with the Department of Tourism to boost the country's appeal as a destination for international travelers, asserting that improving immigration services plays a crucial role in supporting national initiatives to revitalize tourism.

For nationals eligible for visa-free entry, the Philippines grants an initial stay of 30 days, which can be extended at any BI office nationwide or through the BI's online platform, enhancing the ease of extending visits in the country.