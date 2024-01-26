Bureau of Fire Protection Conducts Water Rationing in Drought-Hit LGUs

Antique, Philippines - the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has embarked on a crucial mission to provide water to municipalities affected by the severe El Niño-induced drought.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative began on Friday, focusing on areas facing acute water shortages.

The BFP's municipal fire stations in Bugasong, Tibiao, San Remigio, Culasi, Sibalom, and Valderrama have been at the forefront of this relief effort. Raymaro detailed that a total of 20 water rationing operations have been executed using fire trucks. This action came in response to the requests from local government units (LGUs), aiming to assist residents, especially those living in elevated areas where water scarcity is most pronounced. The distributed water is primarily for non-drinking purposes, such as bathing and dishwashing.

To facilitate this operation, barangays in need of water are instructed to coordinate with their respective municipal governments. These local administrations are responsible for providing the necessary gasoline for the fire trucks to operate. Currently, the BFP has prepared 27 fire trucks across 18 municipalities for this water rationing initiative.

Additionally, the BFP is adopting conservation measures to maximize their resources. Raymaro highlighted that during fire drill simulations in schools, barangays, and private businesses, the use of water is being minimized. In some cases, fire suppression exercises are conducted without actual water usage. This approach not only conserves water but also raises awareness about the importance of resource conservation during drought conditions.

In a broader effort to combat the effects of climate change and phenomena like El Niño, BFP fire stations are also committed to environmental preservation activities. Raymaro mentioned their plans to participate in or conduct tree planting activities twice a month, in collaboration with local government units. This initiative aims to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and contribute to the long-term environmental sustainability of the region.