Bundoquin killer identified, says PTFoMS

The gunman in the killing of Oriental Mindoro radio commentator Cresenciano 'Cris' Bundoquin has been identified, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said Saturday. The manhunt for Bundoquin's killer continues, Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, executive director of the PTFoMS said. He refused to disclose the identity of the suspect. 'The pace of the investigation is proving to be satisfactory thus far and we are confident that the gunman, already identified, would very soon be apprehended,' Gutierrez said in a statement. Gutierrez said he met with Police Regional Office in Mimaropa director Brig. Gen. Joel Doria and Oriental Mindoro police director Samuel Delorino on Friday. He relayed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla's instruction to make sure that an 'airtight case' backed by 'solid evidence' would be filed against the people behind Bundoquin's killing. He said the prompt action on Bundoquin's case signifies the government's strong resolve to crimes against members of the media. 'What our justice secretary wants to happen in this instance is that all possible motives and angles should be investigated and that, based on solid evidence, all those involved in the attack on Bundoquin should be identified and prosecuted,' Gutierrez said. 'The clear message we want to send is that the government gives serious attention to the life, security, and liberty of all members of the press,' he added. Gutierrez said the ballistics report and the cross-matching of the slugs recovered from the crime scene would be released by June 7. Bundoquin, a radio block timer at dwXR 101.7 Kalahi News FM, was about to open his rented store in Barangay Sta. Isabel, Calapan City around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday when two motorcycle-riding suspects shot him to death. He just turned 50 on May 5. One of the suspects, identified as Narciso Ignacio Guntan, died when he fell from the motorcycle he was driving after being hit by the car of Bundoquin's son who gave chase. The gunman, believed to be hurt, managed to escape on foot. Gutierrez said the PHP50,000 reward offered by a concerned individual who declined to be named remains for anyone who could help solve the case.

Source: Philippines News Agency