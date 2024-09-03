Bulacan’s student scientist shines on global stage

DARAGA: For student scientist Mahmooda Aziza Bhatti, necessity is indeed the mother of invention. "When I was just 12, I decided to channel my interest into something practical. As someone with acne-prone skin, I turned to medical journals and books determined to find solutions to my skin problems," she said. With some kitchen ingredients, such as turmeric, neem and oats, and sound advice from his pharmacist father, Bhatti was able to create a natural acne remedy. Little did she know that this hands-on experience with life science and invention would be the impetus for a lifelong passion for discovery and innovation. His father's daughter Growing up in a biracial household in Bulacan province, Bhatti has always been fascinated with how things worked and enjoyed experimenting with materials found in the house. "My Pakistani father played a significant role in shaping my interest. I started reading his medical books at a young age, which deepened my curiosity about science," she recalled. A retired busin essman who used to run an online store selling natural medicine, which he imported from the US, Mutahir Saeed Bhatti is the wind beneath his daughter's wings. "My father never discarded anything. He always found ways to repurpose items and transform them into something useful. Watching him turn seemingly useless things into valuable resources greatly inspired me," she fondly said. "His ability to see potential where others might not helped me appreciate the practical applications of scientific principles and motivated me to pursue my own projects and experiments," she added. Sustainable invention In July 2024, this 23-year-old Filipino-Pakistani student scientist made history when she bagged the prestigious gold medal in the Life Science category at the World Youth STEM Invention Innovation 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She also took home four special awards for her trailblazing work in promoting sustainable practices and providing safer options for managing tick infestations. "My work focused on usin g Rauvolfia serpentina (serpentina) and Peperomia pellucida (pansit-pansitan) as an antiparasitic spray against Rhipicephalus sanguineus Latreille, commonly known as the brown dog tick," she explained. Given the ability of these ticks to infest homes and kennels, Bhatti's research is significant as it offers a natural, plant-based alternative to chemical tick repellents, which can have harmful effects on both the environment and human health. This same work also earned her a silver medal at the preliminary round of the 9th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada earlier this year. "These achievements reflect my dedication and resilience, as well as the rigorous preparation I put into each panel defense I faced. My love for science and the unwavering support of my father have been my strongest motivators," she proudly said. Beyond the lab With her knack for discovery and innovation, it is easy to assume that Bhatti's major is in the hard sciences. But this secondary education student, ma joring in English with a minor in Mandarin, at Bulacan State University, is proving that it is possible to meld analytical thinking and a passion for language. A polymath in her own right, Bhatti excels in both sciences and the arts. In 2023, she also bagged the gold in the Malaysian Young Scientist Organization international essay writing competition. For her exemplary feat, she was given the "Natatanging Kabataan sa Larangan ng Akademya at Agham" award by the Sangguniang Kabataan in her hometown in Muzon village. When she's not busy tinkering in the lab, this budding scientist, who also happens to be a campus journalist, can be found volunteering in various initiatives that promote youth empowerment. "Balancing these roles allows me to combine my passion for science with my commitment to social impact and communication," she said. An advocate for making science, technology, and innovation (STI) accessible, Bhatti firmly believes in the potential of STI to drive positive change among the youth. "Engag ing in STI empowers the youth to be active contributors to society, enabling them to come up with innovative solutions that can improve lives, promote economic growth, and ensure a sustainable planet for future generations," she said. "It allows them to be at the forefront of change, thereby making a positive impact on the world." A beacon of hope As Bhatti prepares for the upcoming Asia Pacific Conference of Young Scientists 2024 in Malaysia on Sept. 15-19, she hopes to be a beacon of hope for all the student scientists who are also eager to showcase their work on the global stage. True to her ethos of promoting sustainable practices, she is set to present her research on developing an eco-friendly cockroach repellent using onion and garlic peels as an alternative to traditional mothballs. As this tinkering thinker continues to shine in the international scene, she remains committed to making STI matter by exploring and finding solutions to problems that can make a difference in people's lives. For bud ding student scientists who also dream to replicate her feat, her advice is simple: Be observant and daring. "Start by looking at what's around you and try to solve small, everyday problems first. These challenges can teach you valuable lessons and build your problem-solving skills," she said. "Don't be afraid to experiment, even if it seems like a minor issue, because sometimes the smallest observations can lead to the biggest breakthroughs." Source: Philippines News Agency