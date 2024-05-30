Bukidnon Governor Encourages Ex-Rebels to Embrace Government Aid

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque has urged former communist rebels in the province to give government interventions a chance to improve their lives.

According to Philippines News Agency, embracing the opportunity to start a new and peaceful life signifies peace and development for former rebels. "If you endured 40 years of rebellion, hopefully, you can endure three years living with the government and see its livelihood program become successful," he said. Former rebels are assured of benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. On May 24, the Modified Community Support Program Team negotiated the surrender of seven New People's Army (NPA) rebels in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong town, who brought in five high-powered firearms.

This surrender adds to the number of former combatants who responded to the government's call for peace and reconciliation this month, including high-ranking NPA officer Randy Bayot and 43 others earlier this month. Col. Marc Bien Stevens Deslate, commander of the Army's 8th Infantry Battalion, stated that the surrenderers decided to give up due to extreme exhaustion and hunger from successive military operations. Major Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the Army's 4th Infantry Division, emphasized that the continuous efforts of ground troops, civilian support, and the programs by the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict aim to defeat the NPA forces soon.