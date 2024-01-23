BSP Confirms Stability and Growth in Philippine Banking Sector

TAGAYTAY: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reported a positive outlook for the Philippine banking sector, with expectations of growth in assets, loans, and deposits. During a media information session this weekend, BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier provided insights into the future of banking in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, results from the latest banking sector outlook survey revealed that banks are anticipating improved loan quality in 2024, along with high loan loss provisioning. Banks also plan to maintain capital and liquidity buffers exceeding both domestic and global standards to ensure institutional stability. Fonacier affirmed that the Philippine banking system remains sound and stable, as evidenced by the robust growth in key areas such as assets, loans, deposits, and earnings, alongside strong financial indicators.

Looking ahead, the BSP aims to launch several initiatives to further strengthen the financial sector's resilience and institutional stability. One of the key projects involves the National Risk Assessment on Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing, with the final report expected in 2025. Additionally, Fonacier mentioned that the BSP's supervisory agenda for the current year includes operationalizing an enhanced resolution framework, bolstering macro-prudential oversight, enhancing stress testing, and conducting a thematic review of key risk areas in banking operations.

Fonacier explained that thematic reviews focus on specific operational areas of a bank and are a primary aspect of on-site visits. For the period from 2024 to 2029, the BSP plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in developing a cyber resilience plan for the financial services sector, highlighting the commitment to adapting to evolving challenges in the banking industry.