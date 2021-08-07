In conjunction with the Brunei Youth Convention, Young Professionals Network Brunei in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports organized third edition of Youth Town Hall Brunei. More than 600 participants from various backgrounds including the public and private sectors, NGO, and educational institutions took part in the event held yesterday afternoon at the Main Conference Hall, International Convention Centre in Berakas.

With the theme “Future Ready: Scaling New Heights”, the forum provided an opportunity for the youths to interact with the guest panel. Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence among other matters shared some changes and developments at the Ministry of Defence in carrying out his role, in line with effective leadership that leads a stable and effective defence force as preparation in facing any threats.

Earlier, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism touched on the role of the ministry in the development and agriculture sector as a meaningful contribution to the country’s economy besides generating employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman, Member of the Legislative Council and the Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council talked on how Brunei Darussalam is shaping youths to be knowledgeable and Entrepreneurial.

Also present was, Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister Of Culture, Youth And Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei