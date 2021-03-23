Youth is the hope of the nation and the country, the inheritors of the continuity of leadership to shape the future. This coincides with the fact that the progress and backwardness of a country depends on the ability and willingness, ability and diligence of the youth to achieve national development. Hence, youth is a vital stakeholder in equally making the Wawasan Brunei 2035 a success. The matter was stated by Pengiran Hajah Siti Nirmala Binti Pengiran Haji Mohammad, Permanent Secretary for Vision, Finance and Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Brunei young Leaders Convention 2021’s Launching Ceremony. The ceremony took place at the National Service Programme Building in Temburong District.

Pengiran Hajah Siti Nirmala also said that the Brunei Young Leaders Convention 2021 is a valuable platform for young leaders from various backgrounds and professionals to discuss on issues pertaining to Wawasan Brunei 2035. The convention is hoped to publish a resolution by providing constructive suggestions to help the government in realising the Wawasan Brunei 2035.

The convention organised by Perspective Insan, Al- Huffaz Management and Generasi Bekarih, is participated by 137 youths aged between 18 to 40. Organise for three days until this Thursday, the 25th of March, the convention was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as well as Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The ceremony ran concurrently with certificates presentation to mentors, strategic partners, sponsors and supporters.

During the first day, the convention was filled with a short video clip on Wawasan Brunei 2035, a discussion session on ‘Youth snapshot’ conducted by the Brunei Youth Council as well as the first forum titled ‘Rakyat Berpendidikan dan Berkemahiran Tinggi mengikut ukuran Standard Tertinggi Antarabangsa’ or Well-Educated and Highly-skilled People as Measured by the Highest International Standard mentored by Dewi HK, Rozan Yunos, Hajah Zainab M.A. Omar, Pg Salimatul Sa’ada, Najib Ja’afri and Zaed Hani.

According to Mohamad Syukri, the convention is an opportunity for youth to share with mentors and other participants on various aspects of experiences such as leadership, entrepreneurship and professionals.

