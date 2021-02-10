Health awareness including blood donation campaign and health exhibition were highlighted yesterday during Brunei Unified Campaign. The main focus of the campaign is to help government agencies to take active steps in providing solid support to the community in various aspects of life including health care awareness. The campaign was held at The Mall in Gadong.

Among the activities that attract the attention of visitors were blood donation campaign by Blood Donation Centre, Laboratory Services; exhibitions by Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC, Jerudong Park Medical Centre, JPMC and Brunei Darussalam Aids Council. Also taking part in the campaign were Jobs Centre Brunei and Manpower Planning and Employment Council, MPEC, for job-seeking youth.

The campaign will resumed today with the focus on Islamic Education. Various spiritual clinics will be held including refining the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah clinic; prayer; ablution; tayamum and proper bathing of the deceased. The Brunei Unified Campaign was held for the first time by Qudoz Event Management Services.

