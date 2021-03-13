With the theme ‘Mata Hati’, the Brunei Unified Volume 2 Campaign organised by Qudoz Event Management Services is continued aimed at developing the community’s competency in general and youths in particular, including the Differently-Abled, OKU, in pioneering the objectives of the Wawasan Negara 2035. The campaign took place yesterday afternoon at the Airport Mall in Berakas.

The opening was officiated by Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Alimin bin Haji Abdul Wahab, President of the Differently-Abled Welfare Council and also Senior Trustee of Pusat Ehsan Al Hajah Maryam. The Brunei Unified Volume 2 Campaign is a continuation of Brunei Unified “Cakah, Titih, Lutanan” Campaign launched in February. The 3-day campaign which will be held on 14th March and opens from 10 in the morning to 9:45 at night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei