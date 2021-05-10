50 orphans and 25 single mothers registered under the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, late yesterday afternoon received food hampers at the Brunei Unified Volume 3: Nour Ramadan Appreciation Ceremony organised by Qudoz Event Management Services.

Among the highlight of the function was a tazkirah on ‘Rahmat Ramadan’ or Blessing of Ramadhan, delivered by Awang Haji Khairulmu’az bin Haji Sibodaud, a certified Da’ie from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council. Also held was a presentation certificates and contributions. The 5 ‘M’ program was a 3-day program aimed at instilling good values among individuals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei