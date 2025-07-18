Brunei Under 23 Team Suffers Heavy Defeat Against Malaysia in Mandiri Cup 2025



Jakarta: The Brunei Darussalam Under 23 National Squad faced a challenging match in the Mandiri Cup 2025 against Malaysia on the afternoon of July 18th. The match, held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia, ended with Brunei losing 1-7 to Malaysia.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Brunei squad struggled to keep up with the pace and skill of the Malaysian team, resulting in a significant defeat. The game showcased Malaysia’s dominance on the field, highlighting areas where the Brunei team needs improvement to compete more effectively in future tournaments.

